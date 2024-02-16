Costco May Be Coming Out With Yet Another New Food Court Sandwich

According to the Costco Insider account, this new sandwich will have turkey on a roll topped with Swiss cheese, sun-dried tomato spread, greens, and Dijon mustard. Costco Insider also noted that the sandwich will cost $6.99, which has some shoppers concerned. This wouldn't be new territory for Costco, as it was only a year ago when it released a new food court sandwich with a price causing a backlash. In the Reddit thread, users shared their disappointed reaction to the cost of the alleged new food court item.

One user's comments suggest that Costco may be overvaluing the current turkey sandwich. The user called the $6.99 price "A terrible deal for a few cents worth of bread, turkey, and cheese."

Another poster shared that $6.99 may be better spent elsewhere on other food options. "Spending $7-10 on a boring cold sandwich at a food counter with no sides or drink in a store is crazy. For the price of this, you could get an entire value meal at a fast food joint or a burrito."

The suggestion to make it cheaper seems to be echoed by most commenters on the thread. Time will tell if this turkey and Swiss sandwich will arrive at Costco food courts at this hotly contested price.