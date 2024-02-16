Costco May Be Coming Out With Yet Another New Food Court Sandwich
Costco shoppers have seemingly countless food options to enjoy at the wholesale store's food court. And while they may vary by Costco location, you will likely find anything from hot dogs, chicken bakes and pizza to smoothies, sundaes,and churros. Certain food court items are exclusive to specific regions, such as the Costco chicken sandwich you can only find in New Zealand food courts. Costco may be preparing to add yet another menu item for its customers to enjoy. What's this potential new offering? A turkey and Swiss sandwich.
In a Reddit thread titled "New Costco Food Court Turkey Sandwich?," a Redditor posted what seems to be a flyer with an image of a turkey and Swiss sandwich mentioned as a new food court item. The Costco Insider Instagram account also posted this image with a caption noting that the sandwich could arrive at Costco food courts by the end of February. Costco has not confirmed this new menu item, but details about the sandwich and its cost have surfaced on both platforms.
Costco's alleged new sandwich may cost $6.99
According to the Costco Insider account, this new sandwich will have turkey on a roll topped with Swiss cheese, sun-dried tomato spread, greens, and Dijon mustard. Costco Insider also noted that the sandwich will cost $6.99, which has some shoppers concerned. This wouldn't be new territory for Costco, as it was only a year ago when it released a new food court sandwich with a price causing a backlash. In the Reddit thread, users shared their disappointed reaction to the cost of the alleged new food court item.
One user's comments suggest that Costco may be overvaluing the current turkey sandwich. The user called the $6.99 price "A terrible deal for a few cents worth of bread, turkey, and cheese."
Another poster shared that $6.99 may be better spent elsewhere on other food options. "Spending $7-10 on a boring cold sandwich at a food counter with no sides or drink in a store is crazy. For the price of this, you could get an entire value meal at a fast food joint or a burrito."
The suggestion to make it cheaper seems to be echoed by most commenters on the thread. Time will tell if this turkey and Swiss sandwich will arrive at Costco food courts at this hotly contested price.