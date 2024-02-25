Here's What Happens If You Eat Raw Garlic Every Day

"Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food" is a phrase associated with the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, and one you'll always come across when reading articles about the health benefits of garlic. While it's true that Hippocrates is called the father of Western medicine (and he definitely gave us, or at least inspired, the Hippocratic oath — a code of medical ethics that bears his name), he actually never uttered the foregoing aphorism, nor would he have ever confused food and medicine as being one and the same (per e-sPEN Journal). Does this somehow mean that garlic is without medicinal qualities? No! It's one of the healthiest foods around: It's a nutritious, low-calorie, immune system-boosting, cholesterol-lowering, blood pressure-reducing, performance-enhancing, detoxifying, free radical-fighting superfood, according to Healthline. There are so many easy and delicious ways to eat more garlic – and you can even eat it raw, which may give you more of the health benefits this food offers than if you eat it cooked, per Healthline.

Just know that there are downsides to eating raw garlic. First, you can actually have too much of a good thing. While popping a clove or two once a day can offer amazing health benefits, consuming even that much is not a good idea if you're taking blood thinners, have bloating issues with other foods like onions and leeks, or are prone to acid reflux. And there's also the unavoidable issue of garlic breath — a very real problem that will either cause strain in an existing relationship or severely limit your potential dating pool. Let's start with the upsides of eating raw garlic every day.