Grease Up Your Waffle Iron With Bacon Fat For Savory-Sweet Results

Cooking up a bacon-flavored waffle isn't so different from making your typical Belgian waffle. That being said, it does require a very special ingredient: bacon grease. Bacon grease isn't hard to come by, especially if you have a fresh package of uncooked bacon on hand. Since bacon is typically made from pork belly — an especially fatty cut of the pig, all you need to do is slowly extract, or render, the fat. This is easier than it sounds. Simply cook your bacon over low heat for around 10 minutes in a non-stick skillet and pour the leftover grease into a lidded glass jar. Fitting a coffee filter or fine-mesh sieve over the mouth of the jar is a smart way to remove any excess bacon bits that may cause future spoilage.

Now that you've rendered your bacon fat, you can either use it as-is or store the bacon grease in the fridge for later. If you opt for the latter, just remember to bring the bacon fat up to room temperature so that it becomes spreadable. With your liquid or softened grease, spread it over a pre-heated waffle iron with a pastry brush, making sure to coat every crevice. Next, pour in your batter and cook the waffle until the color is golden brown. Once removed, the waffle should have a subtle bacon aroma and flavor, all without being overwhelmingly porky. Add a poached egg and you've just made the ultimate brunch dish.