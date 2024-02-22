What Type Of Almond Milk Does Aldi Carry?

Whether you're following a non-dairy diet or you're lactose intolerant, there are plenty of plant-based milk brands to choose from in grocery stores. Aldi, however, is known for selling its own brands of food. Fortunately, if you're shopping for almond milk, Aldi has your back. The grocery store chain carries quite a few different varieties of the drink in its Friendly Farms line. Each gallon of the store's brand of almond milk will ring up at around $2.59 according to the company website, though prices may vary depending on the location.

If you prefer your glass of almond milk with as little additional flavoring as possible, the plain variety is sold in three different iterations: Original, unsweetened, and organic. Of course, the milk will still taste like almonds — mildly sweet and nutty — accompanied by a slightly creamy texture. The organic version, which is labeled under the Simply Nature brand, will cost you a little more, ringing up at around $3.55 — 96 cents more than the other varieties. However, if you want even more taste in your glass of almond milk, Aldi sells other flavors, too.