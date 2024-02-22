What Type Of Almond Milk Does Aldi Carry?
Whether you're following a non-dairy diet or you're lactose intolerant, there are plenty of plant-based milk brands to choose from in grocery stores. Aldi, however, is known for selling its own brands of food. Fortunately, if you're shopping for almond milk, Aldi has your back. The grocery store chain carries quite a few different varieties of the drink in its Friendly Farms line. Each gallon of the store's brand of almond milk will ring up at around $2.59 according to the company website, though prices may vary depending on the location.
If you prefer your glass of almond milk with as little additional flavoring as possible, the plain variety is sold in three different iterations: Original, unsweetened, and organic. Of course, the milk will still taste like almonds — mildly sweet and nutty — accompanied by a slightly creamy texture. The organic version, which is labeled under the Simply Nature brand, will cost you a little more, ringing up at around $3.55 — 96 cents more than the other varieties. However, if you want even more taste in your glass of almond milk, Aldi sells other flavors, too.
Aldi carries several almond milk flavors
If you prefer a more intensely flavored almond milk, Aldi also carries vanilla and chocolate varieties. The vanilla almond milk is sold both sweetened and unsweetened. Their extra flavor may make them tasty additions to desserts that call for non-dairy milk. The unsweetened variety will prevent you from accidentally adding any extra sugar in, while the sugary almond milk can help to sweeten up a cup of coffee or a bowl of cereal.
Aldi's chocolate almond milk can make for a sweet sip on its own, but there are also plenty of ways to use the beverage. If you're whipping up some non-dairy pudding, the milk can lend some extra sweet flavor. It can also be mixed into coffee for a makeshift mocha or heated up for a delicious mug of hazelnut hot cocoa or healthy hot chocolate.
If you often add some creamer to your coffee in the morning, Aldi has you covered for that, too. The store sells Barissimo-branded non-dairy almond milk creamer in vanilla and caramel flavors. The creamers will cost you around $3.95 for 32 ounces.
Customers have praised Aldi's almond milk
For some, the Aldi almond milk is a hit. One Reddit user shared that their son was particular about the brands of non-dairy milks that he would drink. They were unable to pick up their usual brand, and grabbed a gallon of Aldi's original almond milk instead. Their son praised the flavor of the drink, and even preferred it over his usual brand.
Some users commented that they shared the sentiment, and often bought the Aldi brand of almond milks. However, not everyone was totally happy with the taste. In another Reddit post, one user shared that the Aldi-branded almond milk had a "funky taste." However, several commenters noted that this strange taste was absent in the organic variety.
Although it's not drinkable, almond milk can also be found in a few different flavors of Aldi's ice creams. The Earth Grown brand, which is rumored to be manufactured by SmithFoods, carries chocolate almond, vanilla almond, and mocha fudge-flavored frozen desserts. It, too, has been praised online, with one user on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, saying it was "the CLOSEST to real vanilla ice cream that I've ever found."