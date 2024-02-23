Here's How To Properly Melt Your Cheese For Delicious Nachos

Nachos are the perfect game day food. They're the ideal vehicle for toppings of all kinds — guacamole, strips of grilled steak, pulled pork, perhaps some bean dip, or chunky salsa. But the crowning glory for any tray of nachos is the cheese — plentiful, gooey, and melted just right.

The problem with melting cheese for nachos is that it can be hit or miss. Either it doesn't melt enough, leaving limp shreds of barely warm cheese on your chips, or it goes too far and the chips are covered in overcooked clumps of hardened cheese. You can use the best type of cheese for nachos and still end up with a puddle of grease, so there is something to be said for having a bit of patience. When melting your cheese, the trick is to go low and slow. High heat for too long can ruin your cheese and leave a mess.