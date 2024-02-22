When It Comes To Casseroles, Don't Be Shy With The Spices

What's better than a savory baked meal? A savory baked meal that's layered and stacked as tall as a castle, of course. Yes, we're talking about casseroles. An everything-but-the-kitchen-sink potluck favorite, casseroles are versatile, comforting, and convenient. Baking a casserole is as easy as piling proteins, veggies, cheese, and starches into neat layers in a baking dish before cranking up the oven to give it a nice, melty char. However, you may have noticed something is missing from that quintessential lineup of casserole ingredients: spices. As much as we love them, casseroles often lack the depth of flavor that spices bring to dishes.

Next time you're craving a one-pot casserole, don't be shy with the spices. It might seem like meat, cheese, carbs, and veggies melted down into a uniform meal would culminate in forkfuls of flavor, but without spices and seasonings, your casserole will fall flat. Spices and seasonings bring subtle shades of complexity to casseroles by quietly transforming the flavor of the dish. But it's never just random. When you make conscious spice selections informed by how a particular spice or seasoning complements and works with the specific ingredients in your casserole, you can amplify the natural flavors of those ingredients.