Roll And Slice Your Next Omelet For Protein-Packed Pretend Noodles

Although your nonna might make quick work of rolling out pappardelle, some people might prefer a more protein-forward option in the pasta bowl. If vegetables can be transformed into zoodles, there's no reason you can't crack an egg and cut it into tasty ribbons of omelet faux noodles.

The idea of using a thin egg omelet or crepe cut into ribbons as noodles stems from the Japanese dish kinshi tamago. Translated to mean golden threads of eggs, it is used as a garnish to add color and texture to a dish. The lively yellow against warm brown tones can bring excitement to the first bite. Additionally, the velvety egg can balance a crispy vegetable or add a softness to contrast with a hearty piece of protein. It is another way to approach a well-composed texturally complex dish.

The eggs, cooked into a delicately thin layer, rolled, and cut into strips, can add a hint of savory, sweet flavor to a complex dish. Whether it is a touch of mirin, a sprinkle of togarashi, or just a little finishing salt added to the egg, those thinly cut pieces can become the flavor pop on the plate.