Instantly Upgrade Your Chicken Salad By Smoking Your Meat

While chicken salad has a lot of devoted fans who genuinely love the hearty and wholesome dish, some people find it sorely lacking in the flavor department. If you fall into the latter camp, remember that adding certain ingredients to chicken salad will have a major impact on the flavor profile of the recipe. Along with choosing tasty seasonings, consider smoking the chicken prior to adding it to the dish. Smoking infuses chicken salad with an unexpected flavor that's a touch more complex than conventional recipes.

For the uninitiated, smoking entails exposing meat, in this case chicken, to burning wood to permeate it with a delectable smoky flavor. This can be accomplished in a special device called a smoker, or it can take place on a grill. Along with flavor, smoking also enhances chicken in other ways. You can expect a moist and toothsome texture after smoking thanks to the low temperatures and extended cooking times. This texture is key to a delightful chicken salad recipe, as it ensures that the chicken is soft but not mushy. As for the flavor profile of smoked chicken, it can vary according to the type of wood you use.