Achieve Vibrant Store-Bought Mayo With A Pinch Of Saffron

Saffron is one of those culinary ingredients that's revered in the kitchen for being high-value and adding a lavish touch to any dish. It is, after all, the world's most expensive spice, clocking in between $10 and $20 per gram. Luckily, most dishes calling for saffron only require a small pinch of strands; even just a touch of this spice can add flavor and rich color to whatever food it touches, mayonnaise included.

Saffron's flavor is difficult to describe, but some mark it as lightly sweet, floral, and earthy. The spice itself comes from purple crocus flowers — crocus sativus, to be exact — a type of iris. The flower's stigmas, which sprout from its center and are bright orange, are harvested and can be sold as threads or ground into a powder. There are also different grades of saffron, as fraudulent and low-quality saffron products can, unfortunately, be common.

To make saffron mayonnaise, add a pinch of saffron directly to 1 cup of store-bought mayonnaise and allow it to sit for a few minutes, until dissolved. Then stir the dissolved saffron into the mayonnaise, incorporating it completely.

If you prefer, you can also grind the saffron with a mortar and pestle into a powder. Mix this with a teaspoon of lemon juice and let sit for approximately five minutes; once the lemon juice has turned bright yellow, strain the liquid and add it to the mayonnaise, stirring to combine.