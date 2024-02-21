What Type Of Oil Does Panda Express Use In Its Dishes?

A road trip institution and a fast food staple, Panda Express is a foodie's one-stop shop for Asian food on the go. The chain offers patrons Asian staples like chow mein, kung pao chicken, potstickers, egg rolls, and more. Although the main ingredients are listed on the restaurant's display menu, the small details are left out, which can be a point of concern for customers who have food sensitivities or follow a restrictive diet. One of the ingredients left out of Panda's display menu is the oil used in its dishes.

Panda Express primarily cooks their dishes in soybean oil. Soybean oil has a mild flavor with no strong taste of its own, making it a versatile choice for cooking and baking as it doesn't overpower the spices, sauces, and aromatics used in a dish. The primary role of soybean oil in cooking is to provide moisture and help distribute flavors evenly. Because Asian food is so flavorful thanks to its sticky sauces, aromatic spices and herbs, and marinated proteins, soybean oil is a great choice for preserving the integrity of these intricate flavors.