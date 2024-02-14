Everything You Need To Know About Panda Express Firecracker Shrimp - Exclusive

Since 1983, Panda Express has been whipping up regional Chinese specialties using traditional techniques adapted to American sensibilities. This family-owned and operated chain is the most expansive Asian dining concept, with roughly 2,500 locations in 11 countries. Each dish at Panda Express is created using fresh vegetables and intense, authentic Chinese flavors, expertly put together in small batches over an open flame by wok masters to attain the quintessential complex smoky, umami-rich "wok hei” flavors for which Cantonese cooking is well known.

Though some dishes have come and gone, others enjoy a place of distinction in Panda Express history for their popularity and uniqueness. One such dish is the Firecracker Shrimp, which is making a comeback. Beginning on February 14, diners at participating Panda Express locations nationwide can obtain Firecracker Shrimp for a limited time only. This premium item will be available for an additional upcharge of $1.50 for bowls and plates. Additionally, between February 19 and March 3, 2024, Panda Rewards members can obtain one free small entrée portion of Firecracker Shrimp when purchasing a two-item plate. This offer is available while supplies last.

In anticipation of the return of this fan favorite, we had the opportunity to discuss all things Firecracker Shrimp with Chef Jimmy Wang, executive director of Panda's Culinary Innovation Team. We asked him about the inspiration behind this recipe, how it gets made, what sets it apart from other popular recipes on the menu, and more. Read on for the full scoop on the success of this sizzling seafood sensation.