Everything You Need To Know About Panda Express Firecracker Shrimp - Exclusive
Since 1983, Panda Express has been whipping up regional Chinese specialties using traditional techniques adapted to American sensibilities. This family-owned and operated chain is the most expansive Asian dining concept, with roughly 2,500 locations in 11 countries. Each dish at Panda Express is created using fresh vegetables and intense, authentic Chinese flavors, expertly put together in small batches over an open flame by wok masters to attain the quintessential complex smoky, umami-rich "wok hei” flavors for which Cantonese cooking is well known.
Though some dishes have come and gone, others enjoy a place of distinction in Panda Express history for their popularity and uniqueness. One such dish is the Firecracker Shrimp, which is making a comeback. Beginning on February 14, diners at participating Panda Express locations nationwide can obtain Firecracker Shrimp for a limited time only. This premium item will be available for an additional upcharge of $1.50 for bowls and plates. Additionally, between February 19 and March 3, 2024, Panda Rewards members can obtain one free small entrée portion of Firecracker Shrimp when purchasing a two-item plate. This offer is available while supplies last.
In anticipation of the return of this fan favorite, we had the opportunity to discuss all things Firecracker Shrimp with Chef Jimmy Wang, executive director of Panda's Culinary Innovation Team. We asked him about the inspiration behind this recipe, how it gets made, what sets it apart from other popular recipes on the menu, and more. Read on for the full scoop on the success of this sizzling seafood sensation.
What inspired Firecracker Shrimp?
Firecracker Shrimp first burst onto the culinary scene in 2020 to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Festivities for the Lunar New Year often involve detonating firecrackers, which some believe scare away evil spirits and monsters. The explosivity and brightness of these firecrackers are epitomized in the bold flavors of chilis featured in this dish. These peppers are characteristic of Sichuan cuisine. They are often harvested and dehydrated to display at this time of year as a visual representation of the firecrackers.
Food and the communal experience of dining on dishes that will bring good fortune are other fundamental traditions to the celebrations surrounding the Lunar New Year. Shrimp hold a particular place of honor during these meals, symbolizing happiness. Indeed, the Chinese word for shrimp ("xia") closely resembles the word for laughter ("xiao"). Hence, eating shrimp should bring laughter and joy in the coming year, making its inclusion in this dish an obvious fit.
As Chef Wang notes, "Panda Express is often the first gateway to Chinese culture and food for many people across the country, so we as a brand pride ourselves on delivering innovative American Chinese cuisine that is authentic, yet approachable. American Chinese cuisine is something unique that Panda Express owns, and each food experience needs to be memorable yet accessible for the everyday guest and palate. Each of our dishes has an origin story tied to the eight regional cuisines of China as the acknowledgment of our roots is particularly important to our food."
Why are Firecracker Shrimp returning to the menu?
When it was originally introduced in 2020, Firecracker Shrimp quickly became a fan favorite, exceeding market expectations and becoming one of the most well-received limited-time menu items in Panda Express history. The moment is right to bring it back, coinciding with Lunar New Year celebrations as well as Lent. The pescetarian dish is both delicious and ideal for those looking for Lent-friendly options that are quick, convenient, and delicious.
The limited release also allowed Panda's Culinary Innovation Team to flex their creative muscles and develop a one-of-a-kind limited-time-only sit-down dinner experience offered at select locations only in Los Angeles, California, and New York, New York. The five-course prix-fixe menu will feature elevated spins on classic Panda Express dishes, including the Firecracker Shrimp and other American Chinese dishes, served family style. The formal event is intended to stimulate conversation and encourage connection over food, a hallmark of Chinese cuisine.
How are Firecracker Shrimp made?
For those wondering how this iteration of Firecracker Shrimp might compare with the one released in 2020, the recipe has remained the same. As Chef Wang articulately expresses, "Firecracker Shrimp gives our guests a flavor-packed better-for-you option, made with wok-seared shrimp, fresh vegetables, and the bold flavors of Sichuan cuisine that are known and loved. By cooking the ingredients in multiple layers, the dish develops complexity and depth — bursting with flavors and creating a little heat."
While this dish is spicy, it is not incendiary. Panda Express offers packets of chili sauce that allow heat-seeking diners to customize their culinary experience. Chef Wang also suggests that those with a high tolerance for spicy food may eat the toasted chili peppers but advises caution in doing so, as they are extremely hot. The overall flavors of this dish favor complexity over spice, showcasing the freshness of each ingredient.
What ingredients make Firecracker Shrimp unique?
The two main ingredients distinguishing the Firecracker Shrimp from others at Panda Express are the aromatic fermented black bean sauce and the toasted, spicy chili peppers. Fermented black beans, or douchi, are a common condiment used in Sichuan cuisine to confer a rich, complex, umami-forward flavor. It is made by soaking and steaming soybeans, which are then fermented. During fermentation, they develop their quintessential black hue and funky flavor unique from any other ingredient.
Though not native to China, chili peppers arrived there from the New World during the 15th and 16th centuries. They now grow prolifically and are central to Chinese cooking. Though myriad varieties of peppers are grown in China, most sold in the U.S. under the moniker "dried chili" are of the Tien Tsin variety. These chilis vary in heat from 50,000 to 75,000 Scoville heat units. For reference, this is six to 30 times higher than a jalapeño. Because of their assertive heat, these chilis often get added whole, imparting heat while being easily identifiable so that those preferring their cuisine on the slightly milder side can avoid them.
Honey Walnut Shrimp vs. Firecracker Shrimp
While they may share similarities, the Firecracker Shrimp differs significantly from the Honey Walnut Shrimp recipe. The Firecracker Shrimp is wok-seared with freshly cut vegetables, aromatic fermented black bean sauce, and toasted chili peppers for a complex, flavorful, light menu item rife with spicy notes and umami flavors.
The Honey Walnut Shrimp, which received the MenuMasters Award for best new menu item of the year in 2010, uses a very different culinary technique, as Chef Wang notes. This recipe begins by coating the succulent shrimp in a light tempura batter before adding it to a wok with a luscious honey sauce and crunchy, glazed walnuts. The result is something equally crave-able yet somewhat different texturally. It also showcases more sweet and savory flavors.
While both dishes are satiating, the Honey Walnut Shrimp are a bit heftier. Each 3.70-ounce serving contains 360 calories, 23 grams of fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 100 milligrams of cholesterol, 440 milligrams of sodium, 35 grams of carbohydrates, 9 grams of sugar, and 13 grams of protein.
Nutrition information for Firecracker Shrimp
One factor contributing to the success of Firecracker Shrimp is its nutritional profile. With 180 calories and 17 grams of protein, this dish fits the criteria to be on the Wok Smart list of dishes featured at Panda Express. The Wok Smart program, introduced in 2009, showcases delicious dishes that are better for you.
Every Wok Smart entrée has 300 calories or less per serving and at least 8 grams of protein and uses hand-cut fresh vegetables. Approximately half of the menu items at Panda Express fall under the category of being Wok Smart. In addition to being pescatarian and Lent-friendly, this gives the Firecracker Shrimp a definitive edge in providing diners with a menu item that is flavorful and quick and has a leg up on many other convenient takeout items available today.
Indeed, as Panda Express notes, you should not have to choose between food with flavor and food that's healthier for you. You can enjoy the best of both woks with the limited-time-only Firecracker Shrimp.