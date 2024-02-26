Banana Bread Is Your Secret For Game-Changing French Toast

When it comes to French toast, it's all about the bread. Although it can be made with just about any type, the better the bread used, the better the French toast. This is why many people are particular about using extra thick slices like Texas toast, buttery brioche, eggy challah, or versatile Pullman Loaf. But if you really want to step up your French toast game, then it's time to give banana bread a chance.

Banana bread is moist and spongy, yet it still gets nice and crispy on the outside — making it perfect for frying and toasting. And since the loaf tends to sit out on the counter where it dries out, it doesn't take long before it's reached the proper amount of staleness to be perfect for French toast. That drier exterior may make for less than exciting buttered banana bread, but it's ideal for drenching in egg batter and frying up. Plus, since the middle stays moist longer, it won't absorb the custard at the same rate — so you won't have to worry about it getting soggy.