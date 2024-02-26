Banana Bread Is Your Secret For Game-Changing French Toast
When it comes to French toast, it's all about the bread. Although it can be made with just about any type, the better the bread used, the better the French toast. This is why many people are particular about using extra thick slices like Texas toast, buttery brioche, eggy challah, or versatile Pullman Loaf. But if you really want to step up your French toast game, then it's time to give banana bread a chance.
Banana bread is moist and spongy, yet it still gets nice and crispy on the outside — making it perfect for frying and toasting. And since the loaf tends to sit out on the counter where it dries out, it doesn't take long before it's reached the proper amount of staleness to be perfect for French toast. That drier exterior may make for less than exciting buttered banana bread, but it's ideal for drenching in egg batter and frying up. Plus, since the middle stays moist longer, it won't absorb the custard at the same rate — so you won't have to worry about it getting soggy.
You don't need a special recipe for stellar banana bread French toast
A whole, unsliced loaf is a fantastic opportunity to cut French toast to size. Don't be afraid to go big! Slices as thick as an inch are not only perfectly acceptable, they're ideal. The result will be tender and custardy on the inside even as the outside develops a delicious crust. Thinner slices, meanwhile, could more easily break or crumble.
Other than slicing the bread to your preferred thickness, the process for making French toast out of banana bread is exactly the same as making it out of any other bread. There aren't any special ingredients needed for the batter or any extra cooking techniques to pay attention to. Just season your eggs with a bit of cinnamon, vanilla, and milk (or substitute sweetened condensed milk for an even richer flavor), then soak the bread and fry it in butter. You'll also be able to tell when it's done the same way as your regular French toast recipe. The batter will brown, the bread will be visually crispy, and the aroma will be divinely fruity and caramelly.
Toppings for especially tasty banana bread French toast
Powdered sugar, maple syrup, fruit, and whipped cream are always a great way to top off French toast. But this is extra true when you make it with banana bread, thanks to the added richness and tropical fruitiness from the bananas). Additionally, it also gives you a chance to make the most out of traditional banana bread ingredients. So, for example, you could add sliced fresh bananas plus crushed walnuts for some crunch, or give bananas foster French toast a try. A combination of bananas and blueberries or strawberries will also make a delicious topping, particularly if the fruit is topped with whipped cream.
Bananas and chocolate are a time-tested pairing, so why not sprinkle mini chocolate chips on top for a superbly sweet treat that veers decidedly into dessert territory, or satisfy your sweet tooth by drizzling the French toast in chocolate sauce? Or, give the dish a punch of protein with a spread of peanut butter (which will also pair well with any maple syrup you wish to add). And, of course, Nutella is another great option for its thicker consistency and nuttiness, which will lend the dish extra decadence and nuance. By using banana bread in place of a more conventional loaf, you can take your French toast in a number of interesting directions.