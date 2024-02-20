Use Up Leftover Green Tomatoes And Make Some Bread

If you have a green thumb and find a few tomatoes left unripened on the vine at the end of your harvest, you're going to want to get creative with how to use those verdant gems instead of letting them go to waste. If you want to enjoy them right away, consider making a simple green tomato bread. Similar to homemade zucchini bread, this loaf is easy to make, and versatile enough to be enjoyed from morning to night.

Tomatoes are an adaptable fruit, and although unripe green tomatoes are more tart, green tomato bread is usually made sweet. It all depends on the add-ins you choose to mix into the batter — you can make it more savory, too. Some recipes even call for yogurt to help moisten the bread. The best part is that once you combine all the ingredients, you'll have an easy loaf of bread ready in about one hour, without the need for yeast or rising.