What's A Geoduck And How Should It Be Cooked?

Geoduck can be confusing. When you read the name, your first thought might be "oh, it's a type of duck!" or (in the case of this writer the first time I read it) "is that a type of Pokemon?" In both cases, though, you would be wrong. But the real answer is even funnier. Geoduck, pronounced "gooey duck," just to make it even more unusual, is a huge, phallic-shaped clam found in Alaska and along the West Coast of the United States. They typically weigh from 2 to 7 pounds and can live for more than 150 years.

This saltwater clam can be eaten raw or cooked, and often appears in dishes like sashimi, stir-fries, or pan-fries. It is very popular in Washington State, where it is harvested in the wild or from large geoduck farms in Puget Sound, but it is also brings in a fortune each year when it is sold to other countries like China, where it is quite the delicacy. Intrigued yet? Read on to find out everything else you ever wanted to know about this unique, mysterious, and — let's face it — also kind of silly-looking clam.