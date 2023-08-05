Want To Practice Your Cake Writing Skills? Break Out The Mustard

Whether you've been baking for years, or just frosted your first homemade cake, the key to undeniably beautiful, professional-looking cakes is practice. If you've ogled at birthday cakes with loving messages written in fancy script atop their surface, it's important to know that this technique is a bit hard to get down at first (and cake art success stories certainly don't happen overnight).

Just like learning cursive or calligraphy, using frosting or melted chocolate to write on a cake takes a few trial runs to build up muscle memory. Luckily, you can practice piping out fun cake messages, letters, and loved ones' names on parchment paper, a cutting board, or plate before writing out the words "congratulations!" on your frosted cake.

While practice makes perfectly crafted cakes, you might cringe at the thought of the many batches of wasted frosting as you learn how to use it for lettering. Luckily, you don't have to waste precious buttercream frosting or royal icing in your practice sessions. Instead, break out the mustard and pour it into your practice piping bag as an easy way to familiarize yourself with writing letters, numbers, and thoughtful messages. Then, when you're ready to pipe words onto bakes, you'll be ready to decorate your cake like a pro.