Don't Sleep On Kombucha If You Want To Add A Sour Kick To Your Cocktail

Although using kombucha as a sour agent in your favorite libation is as easy as mixing it with your preferred spirit, even master mixologists need guidelines for perfecting drinks. So, before you purchase kombucha for your next cocktail hour, here are a few tips to keep in mind to achieve a refreshingly sour boozy beverage.

From berry to ginger and lemon, kombucha comes in many flavors, ensuring that you have plenty of options for cocktails that suit your tastes and preferences. However, with great variety comes great responsibility! Some kombuchas are sweeter than others, while some might even include a hint of spice. And although they're all tart to a certain degree, you should select your kombucha according to the flavor profile you aim to create. When sour is the goal, consider avoiding varieties with high levels of added sugar or spice. If you end up with a too-sweet kombucha, a dash of citrus juice can bring it back to a sour state. Starting with a small amount of kombucha and adjusting the quantity to taste is a good way to avoid unbalanced cocktail flavors.

Kombucha is fizzy, so consider stirring instead of shaking the cocktail to avoid an explosion of bubbles. Adding it as a final ingredient is another easy way to prevent a bubble blowout. Like most foods and drinks, kombucha tastes best when fresh. To get the fizziest, freshest flavors, use a new bottle instead of a leftover one.