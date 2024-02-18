The Paring Knife Tip For Knowing When Your Garlic Is Roasted

If you're oven-roasting garlic at home, you're hoping for creamy, caramelized cloves that pop right out of their skins and burst with sweet, irresistible garlicky flavor. But if you're roasting a whole head of garlic or even individual cloves, how can you tell when the garlic is fully roasted? You don't want an undercooked, half-raw stinky clove — nobody wants to eat that. But you also don't want to wait too long and burn the cloves beyond use.

Turn to your kitchen knives to help you with this one: Specifically, your paring knife is a perfect size and shape to cleverly and carefully check the doneness of your roasted garlic cloves. Simply gently stick the tip of the paring knife into the garlic clove. If the texture is smooth and the paring knife easily slides in and out, your garlic is perfectly roasted. If not, give it some more time in the oven and check again in a bit, about every five to ten minutes.