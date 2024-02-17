Spice Up The Taste Of Garlic Bread With A Slathering Of Chili Crisp

The aroma and flavor of freshly baked garlic bread are hard for anyone to resist. The combination of butter, garlic, signature seasonings, and melted cheese serves as a savory treat for your tastebuds, especially when slathered on warm toasted bread. Your traditional recipe may use a baguette, a large crusty loaf of sourdough, or even thick slices of sandwich bread. And although homemade easy garlic bread always delivers on taste, have you ever wanted to make it a little more exciting?

If you're a fan of spice, you might want to add a spoonful of chili crisp to your next round of garlic bread. Chili crisp is originally a Chinese condiment that fuses a range of textured aromatic ingredients like chilis, garlic, soybeans, Sichuan peppercorns, and several spices in a varied oil base. Not only is the flavor of chili crisp unique, but most varieties deliver an unbeatable texture from the addition of both soft and crunchy ingredients. These can range from fried scallions to crushed peanuts.

To level up your next loaf of garlic bread, all you need to do is add an even layer of chili crisp directly to your bread of choice before adding the necessary garlicky compound butter. Once baked in the oven, the combined flavors of garlic butter with the complex ingredients in chili crisp — all smothered in melted cheese — will take your next loaf of garlic bread to new and flavorful heights.