Spice Up The Taste Of Garlic Bread With A Slathering Of Chili Crisp
The aroma and flavor of freshly baked garlic bread are hard for anyone to resist. The combination of butter, garlic, signature seasonings, and melted cheese serves as a savory treat for your tastebuds, especially when slathered on warm toasted bread. Your traditional recipe may use a baguette, a large crusty loaf of sourdough, or even thick slices of sandwich bread. And although homemade easy garlic bread always delivers on taste, have you ever wanted to make it a little more exciting?
If you're a fan of spice, you might want to add a spoonful of chili crisp to your next round of garlic bread. Chili crisp is originally a Chinese condiment that fuses a range of textured aromatic ingredients like chilis, garlic, soybeans, Sichuan peppercorns, and several spices in a varied oil base. Not only is the flavor of chili crisp unique, but most varieties deliver an unbeatable texture from the addition of both soft and crunchy ingredients. These can range from fried scallions to crushed peanuts.
To level up your next loaf of garlic bread, all you need to do is add an even layer of chili crisp directly to your bread of choice before adding the necessary garlicky compound butter. Once baked in the oven, the combined flavors of garlic butter with the complex ingredients in chili crisp — all smothered in melted cheese — will take your next loaf of garlic bread to new and flavorful heights.
Adding chili crisp to your favorite garlic bread recipe is easy
Adding chili crisp to your garlic bread recipe will quickly become one of the absolute best ways to use chili crisp at home. It's the perfect avenue to give this comforting side dish a new and complex flavor. TikTok user Food Wanderer adds spoonfuls of the Asian-inspired condiment directly to freshly sliced french bread before adding garlic butter.
@foodwanderer
In the video above, the online foodie insists on adding chili crisp first. The spice-filled oil then has time to soak through the layers of bread as you prepare the garlic-infused butter. Once the garlic butter has been added, top your bread with your favorite cheese and bake. Whether you opt for an extra spicy chili crisp or a variety with added garlic and onion like the one featured above, this side dish can be served with a variety of meals.
Turn chili crisp garlic bread into a meal
When you think of cheese-covered garlic bread, hearty pasta dishes like lasagna Bolognese and spaghetti and meatballs naturally come to mind. While you can certainly liven up your weeknight Italian-American fare with this upgraded side, you can also pair chili crisp garlic bread with dishes like classic tomato soup (perfect for dipping), a rich beef stew, or even a meaty chili.
You can also transform this spicy garlic bread into a full-fledged meal with a few simple adjustments. Give your morning avocado and eggs new life by serving them atop leftover slices of chili crisp garlic bread. Or, since garlic bread grilled cheese is the epitome of comfort food, feel free to add a spicy kick with a layer of chili crisp inside before grilling to melty perfection. Lastly, try drizzling chili crisp inside a cheesy, garlicky meatball hero for a fiery new twist.