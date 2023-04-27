Dunkin's New Raspberry Watermelon Refresher Is Shaking Up Summer

Nothing hits the spot like a cool drink in the heat of the summer. And now, Dunkin' fans have another iced drink option to add to their rotation. According to an April 26 press release, the popular chain is offering a new raspberry watermelon refresher for fans craving a fruit-inspired drink.

Dunkin's refreshers include a few key ingredients: iced green tea, B vitamins, and flavored fruit concentrate. Catering to various taste preferences, the drink can be prepared with green tea, coconut milk, or lemonade. A small Dunkin' refresher (ordered with the standard preparation ingredients) contains between 18 and 20 grams of sugar.

In addition to the new flavor, Dunkin's refresher lineup includes mango pineapple, peach passion fruit, and strawberry dragonfruit. These drinks will certainly keep you awake; a small refresher contains 66 milligrams of caffeine. (For comparison, a typical cup of coffee contains between 95 and 200 milligrams of caffeine.)