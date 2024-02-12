Buffalo Wild Wings To Give Away Free Wings Thanks To Super Bowl 2024 Overtime

In honor of Super Bowl LVIII's historical overtime call on February 11 — the second time the championship has gone into overtime in football history — Buffalo Wild Wings is offering customers a free order of six wings, either traditional or boneless.

According to the chicken chain's press release, Buffalo Wild Wings is making good on its "overtime button," thanks to the initial monumental tie between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The deal is applicable for either dine-in or takeout orders, and will be redeemable on February 26 between the hours of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at any location.