Buffalo Wild Wings Is Ringing In March Madness With Some Brand New Sauces
Super Bowl season is over, but basketball season is just starting. And when you think of March Madness, you think of wings — or at least that's what Buffalo Wild Wings wants you to think of.
Buffalo Wild Wings is no stranger to celebrating March Madness. In 2022, for example, the company announced a collaboration with sports media company Overtime to release a limited-edition run of March Madness-themed apparel. In 2021, Buffalo Wild Wings went so far as to give out free wings every time a game would go into overtime— albeit only to those who are part of its online rewards program. Buffalo Wild Wings has done quite a bit of work to separate itself from other sports bars by being the "home of overtime," especially during March Madness.
This year, the chain is skipping over merch drops and free wing giveaways for something a bit more accessible to all customers. The chain has announced that, to celebrate March Madness, it's releasing two new sauces — as well as an overnight stay inside a Buffalo Wild Wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings is launching two sauces and a BnB-Dubs
In a press release shared with Daily Meal, Buffalo Wild Wings announced that it's launching two new "combination sauces" in time for March Madness celebrations. The two new menu items are a combination of two popular sauces already present at Buffalo Wild Wings. There's "Buffalo Ranch" (a combination of buffalo sauce and ranch dressing) and "Honey Garlic" (a combination of two popular wing flavors). While these sauces will no doubt be popular among wing lovers, fans may be more intrigued by the possibility of an overnight stay at the restaurant.
As the press release explains, two guests will stay overnight in a Buffalo Wild Wings location (aptly named the "BnB-Dubs"), which will have a pop-up living space where the guests can stay and watch any basketball game of their choosing. While details in the press release are scant, Buffalo Wild Wings actually ran "BnB-Dubs" previously in Chicago back in 2020. The pop-up space had flat-screen TVs, bunk beds to accommodate the two guests, and "in-room dining," where the guests can eat their wings in privacy.
The 2023 "BnB-Dubs" will be located in Houston, Texas and will be in operation for one night on March 17. Further details about how to win a night at the pop-up space are still forthcoming.