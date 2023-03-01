Buffalo Wild Wings Is Ringing In March Madness With Some Brand New Sauces

Super Bowl season is over, but basketball season is just starting. And when you think of March Madness, you think of wings — or at least that's what Buffalo Wild Wings wants you to think of.

Buffalo Wild Wings is no stranger to celebrating March Madness. In 2022, for example, the company announced a collaboration with sports media company Overtime to release a limited-edition run of March Madness-themed apparel. In 2021, Buffalo Wild Wings went so far as to give out free wings every time a game would go into overtime— albeit only to those who are part of its online rewards program. Buffalo Wild Wings has done quite a bit of work to separate itself from other sports bars by being the "home of overtime," especially during March Madness.

This year, the chain is skipping over merch drops and free wing giveaways for something a bit more accessible to all customers. The chain has announced that, to celebrate March Madness, it's releasing two new sauces — as well as an overnight stay inside a Buffalo Wild Wings.