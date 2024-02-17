A Spoon Is All You Need To Test The Thickness Of Your Sauce

If you've ever browsed the gadgets section in a kitchen store, you know that there's a tool for just about anything. There's a special device for timing hard-boiled eggs, and single-use timers for cooking a turkey, but no inventor has yet to come up with a single-use tool to tell you when a sauce is thickened. This is probably because nothing beats testing out a sauce with the back of a spoon.

When you're stirring a sauce in a pot or a pan, it's hard to know exactly when it is ready to serve. When you dip a spoon into the sauce, however, if the sauce is ready it will cling to the slightly cooler surface of the spoon. The key to testing is to use a different spoon than the one you're using to cook. That way your testing spoon will be at the right temperature when it's time to test the sauce.