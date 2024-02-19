Why Ginger Dressing At Sushi Restaurants Is Usually Orange

Fans of Japanese cuisine are no doubt familiar with the ubiquitous ginger dressing found at many Japanese restaurants and sushi establishments in the U.S. This dressing, which usually arrives alongside the salad served during the first course, is easily identifiable by its signature orange hue and delightfully tangy flavor profile. Some have wondered where this fan-favorite dressing gets its vibrant color, and the answer lies in the ingredients typically used to create the many varieties of ginger dressing.

While recipes vary greatly from restaurant to restaurant, many brands of ginger dressing feature carrots, which could explain their orange tint. Along with their appealing color, the flavor of carrots also pairs quite nicely with ginger. The mild sweetness of carrots complements the subtle warmth imparted by ginger, which makes the combination of flavors ideal for livening up salads. However, ginger dressing can also contain many similarly hued ingredients, and this combination of ingredients is likely responsible for the color of the much-loved ginger dressing.