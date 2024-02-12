How To Upgrade Your Fried Chicken Sandwich, According To Chef Bob Bennett

When made right, fried chicken sandwiches can be one of the most delicious meals. Crispy, juicy fried chicken between two tasty buns shines alone or with many components; there are so many ways to give a fried chicken sandwich more layers of flavor and texture. If you're unsure how to elevate your next one, Chef Bob Bennett has some tips to make your meal even more delicious.

Chef Bennett is the head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, a Michigan-based restaurant serving American cuisine that boasts a "unique food culture, transforming high-quality ingredients into traditional, full-flavored dishes." One of those dishes includes a fried chicken sandwich on the brunch menu, so Chef Bennett has considerable experience upgrading fried chicken sandwiches.

When building your sandwich, you first have to start with your buns. Chef Bennett says there is a specific bread that you'll want to use because of the texture it will add to your sandwich. "Brioche bun is my favorite as it has a nice lightness to it," he told Daily Meal. Not only will a brioche bun provide a nice contrast of softness to your crunchy fried chicken with its fluffy texture, but it will also make your sandwich sweeter with its buttery flavor. Chef Bennett's recommendations to create the perfect sandwich don't stop there.