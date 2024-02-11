We Tried Betty Crocker Oreo Baking Mixes And Only One Was Really A Hit

Betty Crocker has been whipping up culinary delights since 1921. Oreo has been tempting taste buds with its delectable cookies since 1912. After over 100 years, these two icons have finally joined forces to create a fusion of flavors that should inspire bakers everywhere.

The new Betty Crocker Oreo baking mixes and Creme Flavored Whipped Frosting promise to elevate your baking experience by infusing your favorite store-bought cake and brownie mixes with actual pieces of Oreo cookies. These mixes are available in four new varieties, including chocolate cake, white cake, lava cake, and brownies, perfect for any special occasion or just a snack with a glass of milk.

I had the opportunity to test out all four new baking mixes and the frosting. After whipping them up, I evaluated each based on my experience as a chef and professional baker on aroma, texture, flavor, and how well the recipes showcased the baked goods and the Oreo cookies in harmony. Read on to find out how each mix fared and see if you should go out and snag one of these mixes the next time you plan on baking a sweet treat.

