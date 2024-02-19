The Key Differences Between Asopao Soup And Gumbo

New Orleans cuisine is among the finest in the world — absolutely no one can deny that — and one of the region's signature dishes is gumbo, a stew made using a thick, dark roux and a mix of meat, vegetables, and seafood. What combination you use is up to you; one of gumbo's most appealing qualities is its versatility. Whatever your dietary restrictions, it's not hard to make gumbo work for you — just as long as okra is in there somewhere.

But gumbo isn't the only tasty, dark stew out there among global cuisines. Another is asopao, a Puerto Rican dish you might not be familiar with but one that you're going to want to try. So, what's the difference between the two? Quite a lot, it turns out: The ingredients vary significantly, the consistencies are different, and the seasoning is pretty much nothing alike. Plus, they have roots in entirely separate cultures. Beyond the fact that they're both hearty stews, gumbo and asopao are extremely different from each other.