Why Filé Powder Was Once Considered A Serious Carcinogen

There are as many iterations of gumbo as there are ingredients to throw in the pot: onion, sausage, chicken, leftover Thanksgiving turkey, and Creole seafood gumbo — whatever's convenient to the hand and appealing to the eye. But to make proper filé gumbo, you must include at least two things: okra and filé powder, or ground dried sassafras leaves. The former is widely available and uncontroversial; the latter virtually disappeared from the dish (despite its use predating colonial settlement) because it was mistakenly considered a carcinogen.

To be clear, filé powder is not carcinogenic. But it does come from sassafras albidum, an aromatic deciduous tree whose root bark and fruit contain a substance called safrole, which the National Library of Medicine describes as "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen". (Small quantities of safrole are found in seasonings like nutmeg and pepper.) Sassafras oil, historically used for cooking and medicine, contains quite a bit of safrole (about 80%) and was consequently banned as a food additive by the FDA in 1960. Safrole is still controversial: It's considered a List I substance by the DEA because of its use in the manufacture of MDMA (or ecstasy). However, tests conducted in the 1990s on sassafras leaves – from which filé powder is made — found virtually undetectable levels of safrole, according to the National Library of Medicine.