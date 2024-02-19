What Is A Tourné Knife And What Can You Do With One?

Kitchen equipment and techniques can often feel overwhelming; there are so many gadgets and machines now that it can be hard to remember how to use everything. And it's worth remembering that it's not just advanced technology that falls into this trap: There are so many different types of knives (many of which have been used since time immemorial) that it can be difficult to keep track of which bladed instrument serves which purpose. Sure, we all remember what a bread knife does (although it has more uses than you'd think), but what about something like a tourné knife?

As it turns out, a tourné knife isn't nearly as complicated or difficult to use as you might fear, and you should definitely have one on hand. Every kitchen tool has its purpose, and this is no exception. Simply put, a tourné knife is used for any sort of turning cut — "tourné" means "turned" in French. So any time you're going to be making a circular cut, this is the knife you should use.