What Company Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Bottled Water?

Kirkland Signature is the private-label brand at Costco. While it took a while for the product line to rise out of obscurity after its 1995 release, it has since become a household name.

Costco is the only seller of Kirkland Signature products, but the warehouse chain doesn't actually make all of its products themselves. To create all the Kirkland products, Costco often has to outsource from other big brands and labels. While we don't know the true origin of every single Kirkland Signature product, we do have a good idea about the producers of a fair few, including Kirkland Signature purified water.

Despite being bad for the environment, bottled water is still popular and the Kirkland brand is one of the top choices on the market. These 16.9-ounce bottles are sold in bulk cases that contain 40 bottles each. What makes this water stand out is that it is infused with a special mineral blend that makes the taste unique to Costco. The water is uniquely made for the warehouse chain, but the true producer of it is actually a known bottled water brand you may have heard of before: Niagara Bottling. If you're not as familiar with this water company, let's talk about it.