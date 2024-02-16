Pickle Your Eggs In Kimchi For A Serious Upgrade

To infuse pickled eggs with the flavors of kimchi, one approach is to use the leftover kimchi brine straight from the jar along with some kimchi, and add more vinegar to it to fully submerge the eggs. Alternatively, if you need to skip the vinegar, you can nestle the hard-boiled eggs along with the other kimchi ingredients to make kimchi.

While both these methods yield delicious, similar-tasting results in as little as two days, it's essential to note that the latter technically produces fermented rather than pickled eggs. This is because there is no vinegar present. Instead, this process relies on the natural lactobacillus bacteria present in ingredients like cabbage to produce lactic acid, imparting that signature tanginess over time. While fermented eggs maintain a pickled taste, they also develop a fizziness that is present in other fermented foods such as kombucha.

Both methods serve to upgrade traditional pickled eggs with kimchi, but keep in mind that fermented eggs are best enjoyed within a shorter timeframe of roughly two weeks. When vinegar is involved, your kimchi pickled eggs boast a longer shelf life of about four months.