Ask five different chefs how they make kimchi, and you'll get five different answers. The thing is, this traditional Korean dish leaves a lot of room for creativity and can be customized to suit your taste. For example, culinary science expert Majestic Lewis-Bryant uses Napa cabbage, anchovy fish sauce, gochugaru, and salted fermented shrimp.

Chef Yong Soo Do, on the other hand, swears by choi sum, or Chinese flowering cabbage. His go-to kimchi recipe is much different than that of Lewis-Bryant. "It's very farm-to-table food. Basically, whatever you can get in your region, you can put in it. That's why kimchi is so interesting; even if you go to a different city, the style of the kimchi changes and the flavor changes," he told the South China Morning Post.

Depending on the recipe, the dish may also contain broccoli, eggplant, leeks, pine nuts, and other surprising ingredients. For instance, David Chang's secret ingredient for deliciously quick kimchi is 7Up. The award-winning chef says this beverage adds sweetness and acidity, resulting in a more balanced flavor. To that end, there's nothing wrong with substituting ingredients. If, say, you run out of rice flour, you can use tapioca flour, cornstarch, or potato starch. Similarly, if you're out of the jarred stuff and only have whole apples on hand, you can easily whip up a batch of raw applesauce in the blender.