What's The Best Cut Of Beef To Use For Steak Frites?

Steak frites is one of the simplest and most broadly appealing preparations for red meat in the world and the dish's components are literally what the name means in French: it's really just steak and French fries. France and Belgium both claim the dish (in much the same way as both claim French fries), but most food historians believe the dish is probably Belgian in origin, and then was popularized by French chefs.

And while it may seem like a French form of bar food (French fries aren't something most Americans would probably associate with a high-end dish), steak frites it's a legitimately respected meal in French cuisine, which means it's best to respect the ingredients if you want to enjoy it authentically.

The most important thing when making steak frites is to avoid reaching for a bottom-shelf steak. You could theoretically use something like sirloin or eye of round for steak frites, but it's not going to be nearly as good of a choice as a slightly pricier cut like filet mignon. This doesn't mean you need to break the bank for an aged wagyu (although you can if you want), but quality is going to make a real difference.