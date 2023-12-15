What's The Best Cut Of Beef To Use For Steak Frites?
Steak is delicious and the meat comes in all sorts of cuts, so it's no surprise there are more preparations under the sun than most people even realize. Sure, there's the classic simple cut seared to perfection, or a steak salad, or country-fried steak, or even steak and eggs. And then there's one of the signature dishes of Belgium: steak frites, a combination of steak and French fries that's hard to resist.
But what cuts of meat should be used to make the best steak frites? Is it cheap cuts like those used for country-fried steak? Actually, no. The most important thing about steak frites isn't really the specific cut that you use, but rather that you use a quality option like New York strip, ribeye, even filet mignon or porterhouse if you're really splurging. There are of course other cuts you can use, but if you're going for the best steak frites possible, you'll want to aim for quality.
The origins of steak frites suggest quality matters
Steak frites is one of the simplest and most broadly appealing preparations for red meat in the world and the dish's components are literally what the name means in French: it's really just steak and French fries. France and Belgium both claim the dish (in much the same way as both claim French fries), but most food historians believe the dish is probably Belgian in origin, and then was popularized by French chefs.
And while it may seem like a French form of bar food (French fries aren't something most Americans would probably associate with a high-end dish), steak frites it's a legitimately respected meal in French cuisine, which means it's best to respect the ingredients if you want to enjoy it authentically.
The most important thing when making steak frites is to avoid reaching for a bottom-shelf steak. You could theoretically use something like sirloin or eye of round for steak frites, but it's not going to be nearly as good of a choice as a slightly pricier cut like filet mignon. This doesn't mean you need to break the bank for an aged wagyu (although you can if you want), but quality is going to make a real difference.
Different cuts all have their advantages for steak frites
Whether you want a cut like New York strip or ribeye depends in large part on what you're going for with your steak frites dish. Both options are quality steaks, but they're also quite different. Ribeye is known for its extreme juiciness and high fat content, making it beloved by a lot of aficionados. New York strip, meanwhile, is more of a medium-fat cut with a hearty texture, so if you're going for both quality and cost-effectiveness, New York strip might be your best overall bet.
Filet mignon is even leaner, with a melt-in-your-mouth texture that explains why it's so expensive. Hanger steak is another great quality cut, often regarded as the most underrated cut of steak, and would be great for steak frites.
Some of it also comes down to how you want to serve the dish. If you're not looking to cut the steak into slices (a common presentation for steak frites), you can go with something like porterhouse or t-bone, both known for their bone-in qualities. Ultimately, it just comes down to which type of steak you prefer, as long as you buy something known for its quality.