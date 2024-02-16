What Is Jellyfish Salad And What's In It?

Jellyfish salad is a crunchy, flavorful, and refreshing appetizer popular in some Asian cuisines, and a culinary delight in countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, and Korea. Although not a commonly served protein in the West, jellyfish have been a big part of Chinese cuisine for thousands of years. Jellyfish, which doesn't contain much flavor, is eaten more for its unique and satisfying texture — crunchy, chewy, or rubbery (like squid) depending on how it's prepared. It's the perfect blank canvas for absorbing sauces like sesame oil and soy sauce and pairs perfectly with crunchy vegetables. Certain edible species of jellyfish are also touted for their nutritional benefits as a low-fat, low-calorie, protein-rich, and collagen-rich food.

There are many variations of jellyfish salad but typical ingredient options include salted or shredded jellyfish, fresh veggies, fruits like Asian pears, sesame oil or vinaigrette, sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, and sometimes imitation crab or shrimp. While jellyfish is pretty bland and colorless, the vegetables and other ingredients are vibrant in color, resulting in an appetizer or side that is just as beautiful as it is delicious. If cooking or preparing raw jellyfish sounds daunting, don't worry because there are ready-to-eat versions that make putting together your salad super easy.