The Costco Food Court Banh Mi You Can Only Get In One Country

Costco offers customers a lot of unique products and opportunities, but its food court is surprisingly one of its most beloved assets of all. What can we say? The people love those warm sandwiches, silky acai bowls, and its truly iconic chicken bakes. While Costco's pizzas and hot dogs are some of the most popular food court options in America, Costco locations in one country down under also have banh mi as an option, too. That's right, Australians are lucky enough to have the traditional Vietnamese sandwich available at their food courts.

There are two types of banh mito choose from, BBQ pork or juicy chicken, and each comes complete with a handful of julienned carrots and sliced cucumber. Each roll goes for just $6.99 AUD.

Not only do Australian Costcos have banh mi to offer its customers, but you might not even need a membership to try it. Many Costcos in Australia have the food courts built separately from the rest of the store, so some locations might offer this meal to everyone. Does anyone else find themselves looking up flights to Sydney right now?