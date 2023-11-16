Take Steak Sandwiches Up A Notch With A Kick Of Wasabi Cream Sauce

Amongst the most popular sandwiches in the U.S. sits the reliable grilled cheese, the nostalgic peanut butter & jelly, and the simple yet delicious BLT. Amidst these somewhat common fillings is also a sandwich whose key ingredient is utterly superior: steak. Just like the anticipation of a special celebration, this sandwich's presence is eagerly awaited and excitingly devoured. If you're usually inclined to add a little hot sauce to set the tone for this occasion, you might consider trying wasabi cream instead.

Wasabi and cream are different ends of the flavor spectrum, yet once combined, comes a genuinely incredible unification of tastes. While a subtle kick from the wasabi remains, the cooling cream subdues the sharp, nostril-clearing heat. With the inclusion of a little acidity or umami, this sauce becomes a complex vessel of aromas whose primary mission is to elevate the flavors in that steak sandwich. It's meaty, it's creamy, it's crunchy, and it's delicious — everything you hope a steak sandwich to be.

Consider how much thought goes into selecting the cut of meat for a steak sandwich, and imagine dedicating the same level of time and effort to the sauce that ties this sandwich together. A wasabi cream sauce demonstrates a thoughtful culinary perspective.