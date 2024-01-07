What Exactly Is Boom-Boom Sauce And What's It Made Of?

You've probably either heard of boom-boom sauce or will be glad to learn about it. Why? Because it's a creamy, sweet, tangy, and spicy dip that pairs with everything from fried shrimp to burgers and fries. At its most basic, boom-boom sauce is a whip-it-up-in-minute combination of mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, (occasionally) ketchup and yellow mustard, and then whatever else you think should go in the bowl: scallions and toasted sesame oil, garlic, and onion powder, salt and pepper — you get the idea. It's your circus, after all, so make boom-boom sauce your monkey.

Like so many wonderful foods, boom-boom sauce is a marriage of East and West. In this case, it's mayonnaise, something Auguste Escoffier considered one of the classic French mother sauces, and sweet chili sauce, a universal dipping condiment that probably originated in Thailand. We say "probably" because sweet chili sauce, like boom-boom sauce, is instantly recognizable and remarkably difficult to trace: Who actually invented this accessible boom-boom treasure?