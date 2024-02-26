What Makes Philadelphia-Style Ice Cream So Unique?

Ice cream is one of mankind's greatest creations, with its mass availability in no small thanks to the modern invention of refrigeration — no one wants to think about a time before you could pull a pint of Ben & Jerry's out of your freezer whenever you felt like it. But there isn't just one kind of ice cream around the globe; there are a whole bunch. You're familiar with a lot of these — sorbet, gelato, frozen yogurt — but you might not have heard the term "Philadelphia ice cream" before.

So what is Philadelphia-style ice cream? Chances are you've had Philadelphia-style ice cream before, because it's quite common in the United States. It may have come from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but it isn't limited to the City of Brotherly Love, and is often also called "American ice cream" or "New York ice cream." As to what makes it unique, that's a question that comes down to one simple answer: eggs. Philadelphia-style ice cream doesn't have any of them.