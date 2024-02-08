Is Fish Considered Meat? And Why It's Such A Difficult Question To Answer

In the United States, the amount of people who adhere to vegetarian diets has recently reached a peak of at least 6%, according to the Vegetarian Resource Group.

Other surveys have suggested that the figure may be in the double digits. Regardless of what the population of full-time plant-based people has swelled to, that number is definitely surpassed by the contingent of folks who limit their meat-eating habits on occasion, and a trip to the grocery store proves that meatless alternatives are undeniably on the rise.

This ever-growing group is not a monolith. There are many reasons a person might eat less meat or abstain from eating animals altogether. There are also innumerable interpretations of what it means to go meatless, and the ethics of these different diets raise a slew of carnivorous considerations. The key question posed to pescatarians is perplexing: Is fish meat? Answering this query raises many ethical concerns, some of which are religious. Ultimately, whether fish is meat is an incredibly complicated question, and largely a matter of personal opinion.