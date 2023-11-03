Browned Butter Brings New Levels Of Flavor To Your Old Fashioned

An Old Fashioned is a truly classic cocktail, an enduring staple that you'll find in some form or another on nearly any bar menu these days — especially if you're in Louisville, Kentucky, which claims to be the Old Fashioned's hometown. Boozy, aromatic, and a little sweet, the standard Old Fashioned is pretty simple and consists of bourbon or rye whiskey, sugar, water, bitters, and an orange slice.

This standard recipe is delicious on its own, but it's also simple enough that the cocktail is a perfect base for experimentation with ingredient additions. There's a lot of room to steer the Old Fashioned in new directions — so turn your attention to browned butter. The nutty, toffee flavor of browned butter, a distinctive taste that it gets from a chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that's called the Maillard reaction, is an ideal pairing for bourbon or whiskey.

It's not just a matter of dripping butter into your Old Fashioned's lowball glass, though. Adding ingredients like this requires a process called fat washing, wherein the flavors of oils and fats are infused into alcohol. Although fat washing was popularized for cocktails around the mid-2000s, the technique actually comes from perfumers, who used it to extract and infuse aromas.