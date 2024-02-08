What Exactly Makes Kosher Salt Different From The Rest?

When it comes to seasoning in recipes, you probably regularly see "table salt," "sea salt," or just regular "salt" on the ingredients list. What about "kosher salt"? Kosher salt appears on many cooking websites, from the recipe sections of newspapers to beloved food blogs. It has been around for a long time (more on that in a moment), but only in the past few decades have we seen its increased use in non-Jewish home kitchens, trickling down from its favored use in restaurant kitchens — so much so that kosher salt can be said to be the only salt you need.

Kosher salt is different from other types of salt due to several key characteristics. First of all, its medium grain means that it is a good midway size between coarse rock salt and fine table salt, making it easy to pick up with your fingers. It is also made from pure sodium chloride, different than many naturally occurring salts that include other minerals. The sodium-chloride makeup adds a clean saline flavor to the food being cooked. Both points are important for food preservation reasons, as kosher salt will not add unexpected colors or flavors to what is being pickled or cured, and it's easily washed away after it has done its job.