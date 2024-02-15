Why Stale Bread Is A Go-To Ingredient For José Andrés

It's hard to understate the impact Chef José Andrés has had on the food world. Not only is he a hugely respected chef and restaurateur in his own right with two Michelin stars to his credit, but his charity, World Central Kitchen, has earned respect and accolades in the humanitarian sector for providing food disaster relief in crisis areas worldwide. Safe to say, he knows a thing or two about how important good food is, no matter how limited your resources.

Case in point: Andrés posted a home cooking video to X, formerly known as Twitter, as part of his Recipes for the People series made during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, in which he demonstrates one incredibly simple Spanish dish that turns stale bread into a star ingredient that's full of flavor. The 10-minute dish Andrés makes is migas, which means "breadcrumbs" in Spanish.

To make migas, you break stale bread into chunky crumbs, sprinkle them with a little water, fry them with plenty of oil and salt until they're golden, add in any other ingredients you want to include, and serve accompanied by a fried egg. The crunchy croutons absorb all the oil and flavors in the pan, and the result is a taste sensation. Andrés notes in his video that Spanish people would insist on including chorizo in migas but says you can swap this for leftover meat or leave it out entirely if you want.