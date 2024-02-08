For Juicier Crab Cakes, Try Baking Them In The Oven

Nickelodeon's Spongebob Squarepants may have one of the animated foods that still makes us hungry. But who says you have to live in Bikini Bottom to enjoy some "crabby patties"? You can just go to your favorite seafood restaurant to get some delicious crab cakes. As a popular item on the roster of Maryland cuisine, crab cakes offer one of the absolute best scrumptious meat dishes to enjoy for lunch, dinner, or a snack.

You essentially get plump patties filled with mildly sweet crab meat that's typically bound by other ingredients to make the patties even more flavorful. Some of these include seasonings and sauces such as Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, and cayenne. Crab cakes also pair well with lots of great side dishes, such as making crab cakes with steamed asparagus. If you want to make your own special crab cakes at home, you can saute, deep fry, grill, or broil them. But if you want the most succulent crab cakes, you should bake them in the oven.

For those of you who would like some substantial servings, you'll likely opt for the really big crab cakes. When cooking larger crab cakes, the process of oven-baking them will help preserve their jumbo size, give them unbeatable texture, and keep them sufficiently moist. As a result, once your crab cakes are ready to serve fresh from the oven, they'll have a hearty, crunchy, and juicy taste in every bite. Just be sure to oven-bake your super big crab cakes properly to achieve those results.