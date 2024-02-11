The Case For Cooking Your Meat For A Full 24 Hours

The goal with any roast beef is that it be tender — but this isn't always easy to accomplish. Traditionally tender cuts, like rib roast, can be overcooked; cheaper ones, like brisket or shank, are naturally chewy, to put it mildly. (It's easy to tell the difference between tender and tough cuts of meat if you know the rule.) The good news about anything traditionally called pot roast (top round, bottom round, rump, chuck, et cetera) is that they're less expensive and more flavorful than more tender cuts; the bad news is that they're notoriously tough. But fret not! There's a foolproof (if lengthy) method of cooking these roasts that (quite literally) renders them fall-apart tender and intensely flavorful. The technique is correctly called sous vide cooking, but think of it as an extended water bath.

The great thing about cooking a roast sous vide is that you can reach a relatively low target internal temperature and keep it there — there's no worrying about shooting past this goal as you would inside a smoker or the oven. For the most delectable pot roast, you'll want to achieve an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit and maintain it for a full 24 hours. Not only will the results be the most tender and flavorful you've ever tasted, but you can tell your dinner guests that you spent all day (and night) in the kitchen with a semi-straight face.