Cornstarch Is The Magic Ingredient For The Richest Ice Cream Ever

While cornstarch is effective at making your homemade ice cream richer, too much of it can make it gluey. A little goes a long way with these ingredients, so for best results start with roughly one teaspoon for every cup of liquid in your recipe.

Since eggs and cornstarch both act as stabilizers in ice cream, you can also fully substitute cornstarch and leave out the eggs entirely. To do this, one egg is equal to about a tablespoon of cornstarch and three tablespoons of water. Without eggs, keep in mind that your ice cream won't have the same custardy flavor, but that only means added flavors like vanilla will be more apparent.

Whether you choose to leave the egg in or replace it entirely with cornstarch, the best way to incorporate it into a creamy dessert is much like any other recipe. Simply dissolve it in a little bit of liquid to create a slurry, then add the mixture along with the other ingredients. Once churned and frozen, you'll be left with an ultra-rich ice cream.