Effortlessly Sear Meat On Its Side With A Simple Fork Hack

If you're a meat lover, nothing satisfies quite like a thick, perfectly cooked piece of steak. If you have a thin cut, it will sear quickly on both flat sides, meaning you don't need to add the extra step of somehow balancing the steak on its side to get that sear at every angle. But if you're preparing a thicker cut, this step becomes important to make sure every part of the steak's exterior is safely cooked. In this case, all you need to do is simply prop the steak up using a fork, let it sear quickly on its side, then flip it and take care of the other side.

The fork trick is easy, but there is something to keep in mind: keep the fork as shallow and as close to the steak's edge as possible, and don't puncture each side of the steak with your fork more than once or you could risk altering the finished product.