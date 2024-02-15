For A Sweeter Take On Ranch, Stir In Some Tomato Paste
From mayo to mustard to ketchup and beyond, there's no condiment that we don't adore. Whether you like them for dipping, spreading, or smothering, condiments are meal essentials that have a place in breakfast fare, lunch bites, and dinner entrées all the same. Among the many condiments there are to choose from however, one of our favorites is a good old-fashioned ranch dressing. Although a classic batch of ranch is rich, creamy, and versatile, sometimes we like to branch out and jazz up our go-to recipe by stirring in a dash of tomato paste.
Introducing tomato paste to your ranch dressing is an easy way to add a new dimension to its flavor profile. Typically rich, creamy, and tinted with herbs like parsley and dill, ranch dressing benefits from a hit of tomato paste by inviting an infusion of savory-sweet goodness that brings a summer-fresh spirit to an otherwise hearty condiment. Tomatoes are laden with glucose and fructose – naturally occurring sugars responsible for their springy sweetness. The organic, candied essence in tomatoes is offset by the presence of monosodium glutamate – a sodium and mineral compound responsible for this red veggie's savory undertones. Tomato paste is a concentrated form of these well-balanced flavors, and when its innate complexity is combined with the lush richness of ranch dressing, they culminate in a crave-curbing condiment quite unlike anything you've ever tasted before.
Tips for making tomato ranch
If you're new to cooking or don't have a knack for crafting complicated recipes, you're in luck. Tomato ranch is an easy, beginner-friendly recipe that anyone can make! But even well-seasoned chefs go back to basics from time to time, so keeping a few tips in mind ensures that you'll design a perfect tomato ranch at the drop of a dime.
All you need to do to make this unique condiment is stir in a little tomato paste into your ranch dressing — et voilà — zippy, garden-fresh ranch dressing! The key to this condiment is balance, so start with a small amount of tomato paste and taste as you go to avoid any overbearing flavors. Remember, tomato paste flavor is highly concentrated, so a little bit goes a long way. When you're introducing the paste into the ranch dressing, make sure to emulsify thoroughly to ensure that its bright flavor is evenly distributed. For smaller batches, a few swirls of a spoon should suffice, but for larger batches, consider using a whisk, stand mixer, or even a food processor.
If you add too much tomato paste, you'll end up with an overpowering tomato flavor. To remedy this, balance out the flavor by adding an extra dash of buttermilk or sour cream, depending on the base of your ranch dressing. Additional herbs, spices, and seasonings can also introduce flavors that round out an ultra tomato-y taste.
Uses for tomato ranch
Although it's a unique condiment, there are dozens of ways to put tomato ranch to use. But if ranch isn't in your traditional rotation of spreads and dips, we've got you covered on some delicious uses for this tomato-tinted ranch dressing.
For starters, try using tomato ranch as a flavorful dressing for green salads, pasta salads, or grain bowls. Its creamy, tangy essence cuts through the bitterness of the veggies while adding a whipped, velvety texture to the plate's whole ingredients. Pizza lovers, rejoice! Ranch is a staple side sauce for pizza, and whether you dunk your slices into it or drizzle it atop the pie, swapping regular ranch for tomato ranch bolsters the essence of the pizza's rich cheeses and herb-studded tomato sauce.
For more adventurous uses, add a dollop of tomato ranch to soups like tomato bisque or vegetable soup to enhance the richness and depth of flavor while giving them a creamy touch. Tomato ranch can also be used as a marinade for meats and plant-based proteins alike, imbuing them with a tender and zesty quality.
If none of these options speak to your tastes, try using it as a sandwich spread, fried chicken dip, or as a centerpiece for a vegetable platter. No matter how you use it, though, tomato ranch holds the power to transform an ordinary dish into an extraordinary one.