For A Sweeter Take On Ranch, Stir In Some Tomato Paste

From mayo to mustard to ketchup and beyond, there's no condiment that we don't adore. Whether you like them for dipping, spreading, or smothering, condiments are meal essentials that have a place in breakfast fare, lunch bites, and dinner entrées all the same. Among the many condiments there are to choose from however, one of our favorites is a good old-fashioned ranch dressing. Although a classic batch of ranch is rich, creamy, and versatile, sometimes we like to branch out and jazz up our go-to recipe by stirring in a dash of tomato paste.

Introducing tomato paste to your ranch dressing is an easy way to add a new dimension to its flavor profile. Typically rich, creamy, and tinted with herbs like parsley and dill, ranch dressing benefits from a hit of tomato paste by inviting an infusion of savory-sweet goodness that brings a summer-fresh spirit to an otherwise hearty condiment. Tomatoes are laden with glucose and fructose – naturally occurring sugars responsible for their springy sweetness. The organic, candied essence in tomatoes is offset by the presence of monosodium glutamate – a sodium and mineral compound responsible for this red veggie's savory undertones. Tomato paste is a concentrated form of these well-balanced flavors, and when its innate complexity is combined with the lush richness of ranch dressing, they culminate in a crave-curbing condiment quite unlike anything you've ever tasted before.