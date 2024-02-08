Do You Really Have A Chance At Winning Burger King's $1 Million Whopper Contest?
Burger King has turned to the American public to help revamp the Whopper sandwich, and the company is offering big bucks to one lucky winner, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. In the Million Dollar Whopper (MDW) Contest now underway, guests can enter up to three submissions of their ideal Whopper topping combinations to win $1 million. From all of those suggestions, only three ideas will be selected as finalists. Considering that there are more than 200,000 Whopper topping combinations already available, it will be interesting to see what new items will be suggested.
Anyone interested in the MDW top prize can submit their ideas through the BK App or the contest website using their Royal Perks account, which is free. The amount of toppings is limited to between three and eight items (no peanuts or crustacean shellfish allowed). The company has also said that only edible food items can be used as toppings.
There's no purchase necessary, but get your ideal burger concept ready soon since the contest closes on March 17, 2024. MDW contest entries will then go through several steps of judging. First, your idea goes through a computerized sorting of contest entries into three categories: Whopper ideas with the most common toppings, ideas with the most unique toppings, and those with a balance of unique and common toppings. But this step is just the beginning of the road to winning this competitive longshot contest.
The long road to a Whopper winner
After the initial AI-powered sorting of entries, a panel of expert judges will review the ideas and pick an entry from each category. The judges will score the entries based on three criteria: feasibility, innovation, and popularity. If you want to win, your toppings need to be easy for Burger King to purchase and put into production while still being creative. The company is also looking for concepts that will wow the majority of its customer base, too.
Burger King has realized that many MDW entries may be the same or similar to the three contenders selected by the judges. So the next hurdle is a random drawing that will be done with three contenders along with any similar ideas to determine the finalists. The three finalists will then be flown to Miami, FL on an all-expenses paid trip to work with the Burger King culinary team to develop and test their version of the Whopper.
Beginning in November 2024, the public will vote for their favorite MDW idea — and the Whopper with the most public votes wins the $1 million prize. So the odds may not be in your favor, but there's still a chance you could make your dream edition Whopper a reality. At the very least, you can make your idea come true in virtual reality: As part of the contest, you can see an AI-generated version of each of your Whopper submissions, and even share these images if you like.