Do You Really Have A Chance At Winning Burger King's $1 Million Whopper Contest?

Burger King has turned to the American public to help revamp the Whopper sandwich, and the company is offering big bucks to one lucky winner, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. In the Million Dollar Whopper (MDW) Contest now underway, guests can enter up to three submissions of their ideal Whopper topping combinations to win $1 million. From all of those suggestions, only three ideas will be selected as finalists. Considering that there are more than 200,000 Whopper topping combinations already available, it will be interesting to see what new items will be suggested.

Anyone interested in the MDW top prize can submit their ideas through the BK App or the contest website using their Royal Perks account, which is free. The amount of toppings is limited to between three and eight items (no peanuts or crustacean shellfish allowed). The company has also said that only edible food items can be used as toppings.

There's no purchase necessary, but get your ideal burger concept ready soon since the contest closes on March 17, 2024. MDW contest entries will then go through several steps of judging. First, your idea goes through a computerized sorting of contest entries into three categories: Whopper ideas with the most common toppings, ideas with the most unique toppings, and those with a balance of unique and common toppings. But this step is just the beginning of the road to winning this competitive longshot contest.