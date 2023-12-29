The Gradient Tip For Perfectly Cooked Salmon Every Time

The mighty salmon, which miraculously swims for hundreds of miles upstream to ensure the survival of its offspring, was found in 2023 to be the most frequently consumed fish across the United States. When prepared appropriately, its rich, buttery flavor is unmatched, and its delicate, flaky texture is an absolute dream. Yet achieving perfectly cooked salmon every time can be a challenge. Never fear; with a simple lesson on achieving the correct gradient of color, you can consistently enjoy the tastiest salmon.

While the secret to crispy pan-seared salmon is in the skin, the color of the salmon portion deserves as much attention. When pan-frying salmon, the filet's color slowly changes from a slippery, translucent pink to a solid, opaque shade. Just like an egg's translucent white turns to crisp ivory, viewing the salmon from a side-on perspective should reveal the changing shades as the fish transitions from raw to cooked. Carefully observing fish as its color changes allows you to tell when it's cooked to perfection.

Say goodbye to the days of overcooked or dry-to-the-bone salmon. This tip will change the fish cooking game.