Skillet Mac And Cheese Is A Total Upgrade To The Classic

Macaroni and cheese is perhaps the ultimate comfort food; rich and silky textures abound. Most chefs will be familiar with mixing this extra cheesy dish in a saucepan, or baking it in the oven in a casserole dish, but have you ever considered cooking mac and cheese in a skillet? Although it's a slightly lesser-known vessel for cooking mac and cheese, skillets can upgrade the desirable taste and textures of this fan-favorite dish in a few different ways.

There are many types of skillets that can cook mac and cheese, but a stainless steel skillet is a popular choice. The shallow depth of this pan helps cook the mac and cheese on all sides as it's bubbling on the stove, making for an extra crispy exterior once it's done cooking. A cast-iron skillet is another great option as its unique makeup of pig iron and steel helps to trap in heat. This also makes for especially golden-brown edges, not to mention an interior that's especially gooey and warm.

Cooking with a skillet helps enhance the signature rich and creamy characteristics of a mac and cheese. So, if you want to know more about which skillet is best, and how to cook with it, here's more on making your favorite comfort dish with the help of this special pan.