Skillet Mac And Cheese Is A Total Upgrade To The Classic
Macaroni and cheese is perhaps the ultimate comfort food; rich and silky textures abound. Most chefs will be familiar with mixing this extra cheesy dish in a saucepan, or baking it in the oven in a casserole dish, but have you ever considered cooking mac and cheese in a skillet? Although it's a slightly lesser-known vessel for cooking mac and cheese, skillets can upgrade the desirable taste and textures of this fan-favorite dish in a few different ways.
There are many types of skillets that can cook mac and cheese, but a stainless steel skillet is a popular choice. The shallow depth of this pan helps cook the mac and cheese on all sides as it's bubbling on the stove, making for an extra crispy exterior once it's done cooking. A cast-iron skillet is another great option as its unique makeup of pig iron and steel helps to trap in heat. This also makes for especially golden-brown edges, not to mention an interior that's especially gooey and warm.
Cooking with a skillet helps enhance the signature rich and creamy characteristics of a mac and cheese. So, if you want to know more about which skillet is best, and how to cook with it, here's more on making your favorite comfort dish with the help of this special pan.
Cooking macaroni and cheese in a skillet
Not every pot and pan is the perfect fit for every meal, and that is especially true for skillets. As previously mentioned, almost any type of this cooking tool can cook your mac and cheese, from frying pans to other non-stick varieties. Still, because of its exceptional heating abilities, we'd argue that cast iron is the best choice of all.
To craft the perfect skillet mac and cheese using cast iron, there are a few different techniques to try too. To start, you can begin the cooking process by mixing up your mac and cheese in a skillet as normal and let it simmer on your stovetop until nearly done. Then, during those last few minutes of cooking, carefully transfer the cast iron to the broiler to achieve a perfectly cooked interior alongside a beautifully golden-brown top layer. Now, if you prefer to let your oven do all the work for you, you can also mix up all of your mac and cheese ingredients in a skillet and quickly transfer it to the oven to bake — no stovetop required. This method heats your mac and cheese evenly throughout, making for a consistent texture throughout.
So, to bake or to broil? That choice is up to you, and there are a few other ones you can make too to take this skillet mac and cheese even further.
How to take this luxurious dish even further
While skillets can give your mac and cheese a beautiful silky texture by trapping those high temperatures, there are other ways to elevate this dish too. For starters, you could add some spicy heat to this dish with the help of familiar spices like cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes. The temperature of this dish is already hot, so why not elevate the taste to match?
For an even crisper top layer on your skillet mac and cheese, top this creamy dish with some breadcrumbs before it cooks. This subtle extra layer of crunch can be the perfect contrast to the signature silky, smooth texture of the rest of this dish. Finally, for some brighter colors, and more nutritional value, consider adding a cup cut-up of broccoli or peas to your mac and cheese. This infuses the dish with grounding, earthy flavors, and cutting these vegetables up small ensures that they won't disrupt the smooth texture.
There are many ways to elevate a classic dish like macaroni and cheese, but it all starts with what you choose to cook this dish in. So, if you want to switch things up for your next dinner date, grab a cast-iron skillet. From there you can start to get really creative.