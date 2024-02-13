Why Cornstarch Is Essential For Takeout-Quality Egg Drop Soup

If you've ever tried to mimic the egg drop soup from your favorite Chinese takeout restaurant, you might have found that replicating the chicken broth is relatively easy. One of the trickier parts is getting those silky ribbons of eggs consistently suspended throughout the soup. Instead, you might end up with clumps of eggs, or even just a bunch of broken-up pieces floating on top of the broth. And although the end product might still taste good, wouldn't you prefer to get just the right texture, every time?

Luckily, once you learn about the importance of cornstarch and when to use it, you'll be able to get egg drop soup right every time. It's best to beat the cornstarch in directly with the eggs before dropping them into the soup. Egg drop soup is supposed to resemble flower petals. By adding the cornstarch to the egg mixture before swirling it throughout the soup, it thickens up. This will help those petals or ribbons spread throughout the soup instead of just sitting on top.